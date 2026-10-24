Arsenal player ratings vs Everton: Ezri Konsa and Gabriel lead tactical masterclass in routine win

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Arsenal maintained their pursuit of the Premier League summit with a composed 2-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium. Goals from Ezri Konsa and Gabriel ensured Mikel Arteta's side overcame the absence of Bukayo Saka with tactical maturity.

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Arsenal demonstrated why they are considered one of Europe's most refined tactical machines with a professional 2-0 victory over a resilient Everton side. Despite missing the creative spark of Saka, the Gunners controlled 58% of the ball and generated an impressive 1.75 Expected Goals (xG). The breakthrough came early in the seventh minute through Konsa, setting a tone of dominance that Everton struggled to disrupt throughout the afternoon.

The second half saw Arteta’s side continue to suffocate the visitors, eventually doubling their lead through Gabriel in the 68th minute. While Everton attempted to maintain a compact structure, Arsenal's 20 total shots and 12 corners reflected a relentless pressure that finally told. The victory keeps Arsenal firmly in the title hunt, showcasing their ability to find solutions through set-pieces and structured positional play when their primary individual creators are sidelined.

Goalkeeper & Defence

David Raya - 7/10

A largely quiet afternoon for the Spaniard, but he remained focused to make three saves and preserve the clean sheet. His distribution helped Arsenal bypass Everton's initial press, maintaining the tempo required for Arteta's system to flourish.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 7/10

The youngster showed immense tactical discipline before being replaced in the 68th minute. He managed his zone well, contributing to a defensive effort that limited Everton to just three shots on target throughout the match.

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Ben White - 8/10

White was instrumental in the build-up phase and provided the assist for Gabriel's crucial second goal in the 68th minute. His overlapping runs and technical security were vital in a game where Arsenal lacked their usual width on the right.

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Gabriel - 9/10

An elite performance from the Brazilian, who combined defensive solidity with a clinical edge. He scored the decisive second goal in the 68th minute and was the primary reason Arsenal won six air challenges while losing only two.

Ezri Konsa - 8/10

Operating in a slightly adjusted role, Konsa provided the perfect start by scoring the opening goal in just the seventh minute. His reading of the game prevented Everton from developing any meaningful counter-attacks.

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Midfield

Martin Oedegaard - 8/10

The captain was the conductor of the orchestra, constantly probing the Everton low block. While he didn't register a goal involvement, his movement between the lines opened the spaces that led to Arsenal's 12 corners.

Declan Rice - 7/10

A typically industrious performance in the engine room. Rice covered significant ground to ensure Arsenal were never exposed on the transition, recording a high volume of successful interceptions before his 80th-minute withdrawal.

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Mikel Merino - 7/10

Merino provided the physical presence needed to combat Everton's midfield. His ability to win second balls and progress play vertically was essential during the first hour of the contest.

Attack

Eberechi Eze - 7/10

Stepping into a creative role, Eze showed flashes of brilliance. While he found it difficult to break through a crowded penalty area, his presence forced Everton to double-team him, creating room for others.

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Noni Madueke - 6/10

Madueke worked hard on the flank but often lacked the final ball to unlock the Toffees' defence. He contributed to the 20 shots Arsenal took but will be disappointed not to have tested Pickford more frequently.

Viktor Gyoekeres - 8/10

The striker was a constant nuisance for the Everton centre-backs. He provided the assist for Konsa's early opener and his relentless pressing set the defensive line high for the Gunners.

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Substitutes & Manager

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Introduced in the 68th minute to provide a different aerial threat and tactical flexibility as Arsenal looked to see out the result.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10

Brought on for the final 22 minutes to provide fresh legs and ball retention in the middle of the park.

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Riccardo Calafiori - 6/10

Replaced Lewis-Skelly to solidify the left flank and ensured no late drama occurred near the Arsenal box.

Max Dowman - N/A

A late introduction in the 80th minute, not enough time to significantly impact the flow of the game.

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Martín Zubimendi - N/A

Came on in the 80th minute to shore up the midfield and help see out the 2-0 victory.

Mikel Arteta - 9/10

Arteta managed the game perfectly despite receiving a yellow card in the 64th minute. His decision to rely on set-piece structures and high-volume crossing (27 total) paid off, and his quadruple substitution in the 68th minute effectively killed the game's momentum for Everton.