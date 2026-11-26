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Joane Gadou had reportedly attracted interest from several top clubs even before his standout display against Arsenal.

According to Bild, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have their eyes on the 19-year-old centre-back. There is no panic or concern at BVB, though. Gadou is under contract until 2031, with no release clause, and nobody in Dortmund would even consider selling him for less than €80 million.

Interest in the Frenchman will hardly have faded after his outstanding Champions League performance in London on Tuesday . Gadou was flawless defensively and set up Maxi Beier's equaliser with a superb solo run.

Former club Paris Saint-Germain could also enter the race alongside the English clubs. Gadou developed there before the club sent him to RB Salzburg for €10 million because he lacked first-team prospects.

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Gadou's all-round qualities impress at BVB

Gadou has enjoyed a strong debut season at BVB since his move from Austria to Dortmund for just under €20 million. He is a regular in coach Niko Kovac's back three alongside Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck.

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The young defender's all-round qualities are impressive. At 1.95 metres, Gadou is a formidable physical presence. He is uncompromising, aggressive and relentless in one-on-one duels, and he has remarkable pace: at 36.55 km/h, he is currently the third-fastest player in the Bundesliga. "He's just a beast," goalscorer Beier said after the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Kovac is even said to be working individually with Gadou on his development. Sporting director Ole Book recently hinted at that too: "I think he's been really good in recent weeks. He improves in one area virtually every week. The coaching staff work very, very meticulously with him. There are constant sessions and analyses. I think you can see the progress from week to week."

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The individual training is said to cover his positioning and heading. His technique in the air, in particular, still has room for improvement.