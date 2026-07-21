Marc Cucurella has sparked a wave of anger in Argentina. The Spain defender chose a famous Argentine song during his national team's celebrations of the 2026 World Cup title, staged in front of two million spectators on the streets of Madrid. Argentines saw it as a direct provocation and a mockery of their bitter defeat in the final.

Sports channel "TyC Sports" branded Cucurella's selection of "Malbec" by Argentine singers Duki and Bizarrap a deliberate act of mockery and ridicule, especially given lyrics that read: "I arrived in the city and they welcomed me as if I were a leader, and my popularity grew day after day, and I don't know how it happened. Today we celebrate, and my team has become champion, inside the party, and outside in the street, my voice can be heard."

Two million people took to the streets of Madrid to welcome the new world champions. The huge celebrations peaked when the players appeared on the famous Cibeles stage, all 26 of them climbing up one after another amid overwhelming fan chants. Cucurella's choice of an Argentine song at that particular moment sparked wide controversy.

The provocation went beyond the song. A banner thrown onto the Spanish team's bus called for a clash between Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes and Spanish Barcelona star Gavi, a clear reference to the tension that flared at the end of the final between the two teams.

Angry reactions escalated across Argentine social media. Many saw the use of an Argentine song to celebrate victory over Argentina as a deliberate insult and a lack of sportsmanship. Others defended the players' right to celebrate however they saw fit.

Spain claimed the World Cup for the second time in their history after beating Argentina by a single goal in extra time. The thrilling final laid bare clear tensions between the players of both teams, which explains why the provocations have continued even after the tournament ended.