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Are the real Moroka Swallows back?! - 'I'm surprised by the whole thing'

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The iconic Moroka Swallows are attempting a dramatic return to the South African football landscape following a period of painful absence. However, the move to revive the Dube Birds under a new guise has left some of the club’s most loyal followers searching for answers.

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A legendary name seeks a fresh start

South African football was rocked in 2024 when the historic Moroka Swallows effectively ceased to exist at the highest level, selling their top-flight status to Marumo Gallants. The move followed a period of crippling financial instability that threatened to erase one of the country's most cherished sporting institutions. Now, businessman and broadcaster Walter Mokoena has stepped forward to lead a revival, launching Moroka Swallows Sports Club in an attempt to bring the 79-year-old brand back to life from the lower leagues.

"About a year ago, we had a vision, after all that happened, which is well documented about this famed institution of Moroka Swallows, which turned 79 years old on the tenth of October," Mokoena told KickOff.

"So about a year ago, Moroka Swallows Sports Club was established and I want to make that distinction very clear, that in the past you had names like Moroka Swallows Limited, Moroka Swallows FC, we're none of those. We're Moroka Swallows Sports Club Pty Ltd, it's a company registered in terms of the CIPC and all the relevant legislation," he concluded.

Bafana ‘Congo’ Malekutu, a prominent figure among the club’s faithful, admitted that he was unaware of the new project until very recently.

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"The first time I heard about Moroka Swallows Sports Club was last week Friday when people started calling me asking me to go with them to watch a game at Milpark. I was surprised because I never knew there was a Moroka Swallows in the lower divisions. The only Swallows team I know is the Legends’ one of players like Steve Sekano and Lefa Tsutsulupa," he told KickOff.

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Supporter concerns over club identity

The confusion surrounding the return of the Dube Birds stems from a lack of direct communication between the new ownership and the existing supporter structures. For a club with such a deep and complex history, the fans feel that their involvement is crucial to ensuring the new entity carries the true spirit of the original team.

"The only thing I know is the leadership of the ‘Bring Back The Birds Campaign’. So, I'm surprised by the whole thing, but apparently our leadership is busy scheduling a meeting with Walter Mokoena during the course of this week," Malekutu explained.

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The "Bring Back The Birds" movement has been the primary voice for fans during the club's recent hiatus, making their exclusion from the initial stages of the relaunch a point of significant contention for the loyal Soweto-based following.

There is a growing fear that a lack of coordination could lead to a fragmented identity for the club, which has already suffered enough through various administrative crises over the last decade. The supporters are eager for a unified front to avoid any further damage to the Moroka Swallows name.

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Seeking clarity for the Dube Birds

"It will be a good thing to see our team back again, but whoever is planning to revive the team must use the right channels to do so by meeting the representatives of the supporters, at least. We don't want to learn things through the media. What's happening right now is causing confusion to the fans," Malekutu added during his assessment of the situation. The priority for the fanbase remains the preservation of the club's 79-year legacy, which they believe is tied to specific legal and historical markers that must be respected.

The potential for legal disputes or competing claims to the Moroka Swallows name is a major worry for the community. With the original club's certificate reportedly held by other parties, there is anxiety about the legitimacy of this new venture.

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"We are prepared to support whoever wants to bring back our brand. We just don't want to see a situation where we will one day have two different Moroka Swallows in one country. Because we understand the club's certificate is with someone else," Malekutu noted with concern.

Ultimately, the fans want to ensure that the team they cheer for is the same one that celebrated nearly eight decades of history before its recent collapse. The emotional connection to the Dube Birds is what makes this revival so significant, but it also makes the supporters protective of the club's integrity.

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"We want the Moroka Swallows that was celebrating its 79th anniversary recently," Malekutu concluded, expressing the collective hope that the new ownership will bridge the gap and prove that the real Swallows have truly returned to flight.

Biography: I studied journalism at Rhodes University and began my career writing features for a variety of entertainment magazines. I soon moved from print to digital and began focusing on sports when I joined the Perform Group in 2014. After covering such diverse sports stories as the Oscar Pistorius trial and aeroplanes full of cash heading to the Ghana men's national team at the Brazil World Cup, I began to focus exclusively on football and GOAL.  

My Football Story: I'm a lifelong Spurs fan who found himself a long way from Tottenham. I once dreamed of winning the Ballon d'Or as a goalkeeper but discovered I was better at stringing sentences together than I was at world-class saves. 

Areas of Expertise:

  • PSL (South African domestic league)
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • African continental competitions at club and international level

Favourite football memory: The one thing I desperately wanted to achieve as a goalkeeper was to score a goal. In my second-last match before retiring, on a windy, freezing Joburg winter pitch I launched the ball long and one bounce off that rock hard pitch and it looped over their keeper and in! I am not ashamed to admit I celebrated more than if I'd scored a winner in the World Cup final.