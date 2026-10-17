HSV won a high-intensity match 1-0 (0-0), handing favourites VfB another setback ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid.

Chances went begging at both ends, shots struck the woodwork and both goalkeepers kept the match goalless until the 88th minute. Then Miro Muheim, who had already fired HSV to a 3-2 victory at TSG Hoffenheim last week, broke the deadlock. VfB, who started their Champions League campaign with two wins, remain stuck in the lower half of mid-table.

On a lively autumn afternoon, Hamburg's players warmed up in shirts bearing the number and name of HSV captain Nicolai Remberg, 26, who has since undergone successful cruciate ligament surgery. The match began briskly. Hamburg's Fabio Vieira fired narrowly over after five minutes, and Deniz Undav did likewise shortly afterwards.

Undav had finally scored his first goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Slovan Bratislava during the week and looked eager for another, but could not find one early on. HSV coach Polzin set his team up to approach the "huge challenge" against the Swabians defensively, though the underdogs still threatened on the counter-attack. Vieira nearly gave them the lead with his knee from a corner (26).

Closer still came Undav in the 38th minute, when the captain struck the post with the inside of his foot from 12 metres. A first half that could easily have ended 1-1 instead finished goalless, and HSV emerged from the dressing room with plenty of energy. Yussuf Poulsen headed against the outside of the post three minutes after the restart.

At the atmospheric Volkspark, play swung back and forth. After Ermedin Demirović failed to head VfB into the lead, Poulsen made it 2-1 to HSV in shots against the woodwork on the ensuing counter-attack.

His powerful right-footed shot struck the crossbar (53). At the other end, Daniel Heuer Fernandes produced a superb save from Undav (58). VfB brought on fresh legs in the closing stages, but the hosts scored.