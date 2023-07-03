Another former Real Madrid coach takes charge of South African club

Black Leopards have appointed Alejandro Dorado as their new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Dorado has massive European experience

Has initially worked under Benitez

Leopards hope to get promoted to the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED: The Black Leopards will be playing in South Africa's second-tier competition after purchasing All-Stars' status.

The new tactician, Dorado, was unveiled in Polokwane on Monday, and will now work alongside former Malawi international Peter Mponda.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Dorado will bring another assistant to work with at the club as the Black Leopards strategize for promotion to the Premier Soccer League next season.

Dorado is the second coach associated with Real Madrid to work in South African football after Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu appointed Pablo Franco Martin as their coach a couple of days ago.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dorado initially worked for Real Madrid Academy from the 2012/13 season to 2018.

He then joined the Finnish outfit Honka FC and worked under former Liverpool and Chelsea coach Rafa Benitez.

The 38-year-old has also worked as an assistant coach for Dalian Professional and HFX Wanderers respectively.

WHAT NEXT: Dorado will now have to ensure he motivates the players to get promoted at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.