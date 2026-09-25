Another arrival for Gavin Hunt as Stellenbosch announce latest signing - 'Welcome Solomon'

Stellenbosch announced the arrival of Ghanaian goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi on Friday afternoon, shortly after confirming the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom on a season-long loan.

Agbasi has joined the Western Cape club on a long-term deal after previously turning out for Hearts of Oak.

The club confirmed that he will wear the No. 16 jersey. Agbasi has welcomed the move and outlined his ambitions for the team, including a push for a top-four finish and a return to continental competition.

"I feel very excited to be part of Stellenbosch FC," Agbasi said, as per the club's statement.

"Football has always given me a place to call home, and I feel like I am at home. Everyone has welcomed me, and I feel good to be here.

"I’m hoping to help the team get back to the top four in the league, and from there compete for the league and in the CAF Confederation Cup or Champions League in the coming seasons."







