Former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom lands Stellenbosch move - 'I’m looking forward to the challenge'

Stellenbosch FC announced on Friday morning that they had completed the signing of Njabulo Blom, with the move coming just before the transfer window closed.

The former Kaizer Chiefs standout joins Stellies after spells in Major League Soccer and the Indonesian top flight, bringing international experience to the squad.

The 26-year-old will wear the number 35 jersey during his time in the Winelands and is looking forward to a fresh start under a familiar technical setup.

Speaking about his decision to join the club, Blom highlighted the club's professional reputation and expressed his excitement about starting the next chapter of his career.

"I’m excited to be here, and to start this journey in a new environment," Blom said, as per the club's media statement.

"I’m looking forward to the challenge and building relationships with my new teammates. I will do my best to help the team and see what we can achieve together.

"Stellenbosch is a professional and well-run club, and players who have played here in the past have enjoyed success, so I felt that it was a good environment for me to grow and to play competitive football again.

"I know Coach Gavin [Hunt] demands a lot from his players, and that will also help me improve and get back to my best."







