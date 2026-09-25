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Njabulo Blom, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom lands Stellenbosch move - 'I’m looking forward to the challenge'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Stellenbosch FC
N. Blom
Transfers
Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC vs Chippa United
Chippa United
Borneo Samarinda
Major League Soccer
G. Hunt

The ex-Amakhosi man has officially completed a return to the Betway Premiership after securing a season-long loan move to the Cape Winelands outfit. The versatile midfielder arrives in the Western Cape from Indonesian Super League outfit Borneo Samarinda, adding significant top-flight experience to the Maroons' engine room for the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign.

Stellenbosch FC announced on Friday morning that they had completed the signing of Njabulo Blom, with the move coming just before the transfer window closed.

The former Kaizer Chiefs standout joins Stellies after spells in Major League Soccer and the Indonesian top flight, bringing international experience to the squad.

The 26-year-old will wear the number 35 jersey during his time in the Winelands and is looking forward to a fresh start under a familiar technical setup.

Speaking about his decision to join the club, Blom highlighted the club's professional reputation and expressed his excitement about starting the next chapter of his career.

"I’m excited to be here, and to start this journey in a new environment," Blom said, as per the club's media statement.

"I’m looking forward to the challenge and building relationships with my new teammates. I will do my best to help the team and see what we can achieve together.

"Stellenbosch is a professional and well-run club, and players who have played here in the past have enjoyed success, so I felt that it was a good environment for me to grow and to play competitive football again.

"I know Coach Gavin [Hunt] demands a lot from his players, and that will also help me improve and get back to my best."



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