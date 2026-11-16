Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Alphonso Davies suffered a muscle injury in Canada's 3-2 match against Guatemala and is expected to be out for several weeks.

Bayern Munich confirmed on Monday that Davies has suffered another torn muscle fibre in his left hamstring and will be "absent for the time being". He is not expected back in team training until early December at the earliest.

The Canadian federation had earlier offered some reassurance. "Following a medical examination today in Toronto, it was confirmed that Alphonso Davies has suffered a minor muscle strain in his lower body. He is returning to Germany, where he will continue to receive medical care," the Canadian federation was quoted as saying by The Athletic reporter Joshua Kloke.

tz and Münchner Merkur subsequently reported that he would be out for seven to ten days. Davies now faces a considerably longer spell on the sidelines.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 26-year-old had to be substituted because of injury after just five minutes in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final. Tracking back during a Guatemala attack, Davies slipped awkwardly in his own penalty area. He got up to block the ensuing shot, then sat down on the pitch to signal that he could not continue. As he walked to the bench, he shook his head in visible frustration.

Related Topics

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE Watch

Davies has struggled repeatedly with muscle injuries since suffering a cruciate ligament tear in March 2025. Among other things, he missed much of the last World Cup in his home country . His only appearance came in the round of 32, when he played just over 20 minutes.

How did Alphonso Davies react to his injury?

Speaking to One Soccer on Sunday, Davies sounded far from confident about a quick return. He could not say exactly how serious the injury was, but knew one thing for sure: "There is something there."

Advertisement

Having four hamstring injuries "is something you have to be very careful with. If you keep suffering the same injury, eventually something could give way, and then we're talking about surgery. That's something I'm afraid of. It's just really hard," said Davies. He wants to do everything he can to "stay positive", focus on his "recovery and try to come back as quickly and safely as possible".

The latest injury and the enforced absence have left him "frustrated and angry. Being injured is never fun, especially when you're dealing with one hamstring injury after another. I always try to stay positive in difficult times, but right now it's frustrating."

Advertisement

Davies had been in good form for Bayern Munich. At times, he was ahead of summer signing Nathaniel Brown in the competition for the left-back spot, before impressively deputising for the injured Luis Diaz on the left wing.

Davies has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and setting up five more.