Ancelotti reassures Barcelona with a frank message

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Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of the Brazil national team, spoke to the media during the press conference ahead of the Samba's friendly against Japan in the city of Kallang in Singapore.

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The AS newspaper published the Italian coach's remarks. "Japan are a highly competitive opponent. They have shown in recent years just how good their performances in competitions are and how they have developed. They also proved that during the World Cup. They have outstanding players, and we are facing a very strong match."

He continued: "All the players are happy to be here and want to play the match. Wearing the Brazil shirt is a source of pride for everyone."

Raphinha earned a glowing word too. "He is performing very well here and with his club Barcelona. He is showing exceptional quality with the Catalan side, and he can play with us in the striker role."

Asked about the clubs' concerns over player injuries, he was clear. "The priority is always to protect the player's health. If he is able to take part and in a physical condition that allows him to play at 100%, then he will play. We will work on controlling the playing minutes of all the players, and we will assess the condition of each one of them. We have the information needed to control the number of minutes played by each player."

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Ancelotti stressed: "All the clubs can rest assured about their players being with the national team. We have a top-level staff, the priority is the players' health, and they will return to their clubs in good condition."

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Lucas Perri drew praise next. "I see him enjoying a great deal of confidence and reassurance, and he is also developing well in the goalkeeping position. He is doing a wonderful job with Torino, and he is an additional player within the group."

He noted: "Over the past days, we carried out tests to find out which players are able to take part. They left me with very good impressions. I have the names of the players I am thinking of including in the match, but I will not reveal them."

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Versatility matters to him. "It is very important for the Brazil national team to have wingers capable of playing in midfield. It worked very well for me when I did that with Ángel Di María at Real Madrid, and João Gomes can do the same thing too."

He explained: "Changes after the World Cup? I assessed the players after the World Cup, and the results were very positive. There are still some players who were not able to be here. But the group is going well, and I am very happy with them."

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Carlo Ancelotti emphasised: "I know the players want to play with the national team, and I do not have to tell them anything for them to go onto the pitch and deliver a competitive performance."

Pride in the badge ran through his next point. "Brazil are the biggest national team in the world, and the fans will be there behind us in every match and will support us. It is different in other countries."

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He noted: "The players' spirit during training is wonderful, and they give us very good impressions, and we have the quality that qualifies us for the future. The only thing we are missing is experience, which is something that cannot be bought. As for talent, it cannot be manufactured, and we have it. We will continue to support the talents. There are some players who are not playing with their clubs, and we have to help them and support them."

He concluded: "Criticism is normal. We are going through a transitional phase that includes new players. And we are working on building a strong group in preparation for the future."