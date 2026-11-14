Ancelotti justifies his sending-off against Japan: the referee lacked experience and it affected the result

The Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti launched an attack on the referee of the friendly match that Brazil lost to Japan 3-2 today, Saturday, claiming that his decisions affected the result of the encounter, and insisting that he did not have the necessary experience to manage a match of this level.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Ancelotti was sent off during the defeat to Japan. He explained what earned him the red card and took aim at the officials who handled the friendly.
The Italian coach saw red in stoppage time, at the same moment as Raphinha, after Japan's third goal. Brazil had protested a possible foul on João Gomes in the build-up to that goal.
Ancelotti said during the press conference: "The referee told me that I could not keep the bench under control, which is why he showed me the red card."
He added: "As for the result, I think we put in a good performance for 70 minutes, which is what we want to achieve. As part of the test we were looking to carry out, we became more vulnerable defensively, because we wanted to press more in the forward areas."
His assessment of the match went further: "I think the analysis of the game shows that we did not start well, we did not have the required defensive cover, and we also lacked balance. The team kept stopping play because it thought the referee would award fouls."
He went on: "We managed to score two goals and draw level, and we could have secured the win in the final minutes through Endrick. It is a shame the match ended with this result."
More positives followed: "There are many positives, and some players also made their debut. We showed good quality, but the result was affected by the referee's conduct, as he was not awarding the fouls."
Ancelotti was careful not to lay it all at the referee's door: "Nevertheless, I do not want to place the blame on him alone. It is a high-level match, and he did not have the necessary experience to manage a fixture of this kind."
Defeat or not, the Italian coach reckoned Brazil took something away. He is intent on developing the players handed a chance this window, with another match against Singapore to come in the current international break.
Ancelotti said: "The aim is to develop the players who take part. We have new players who joined during this period. I said yesterday that I am pleased with the young players, and in March we will work on reducing the size of the group somewhat."
He signed off: "I am satisfied with what we produced on the pitch. The start was not good, but we conducted ourselves well afterwards, we succeeded in drawing level, and then we tried to secure the win."
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm