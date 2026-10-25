Bayern Munich held onto top spot in the Bundesliga with a valuable 3-1 win away at Freiburg in the seventh round on Sunday evening.

Two days after Vincent Kompany collapsed on the training ground, his players handed their Belgian coach a reason to celebrate from his sickbed.

The win took Bayern to 17 points at the summit. Freiburg stayed on 13 points in third.

Website "Spox" ran through the main highlights of a contest in which Aaron Danks took charge of the Bavarians from the bench following Kompany's illness.

Upamecano opened the scoring in the 16th minute. He won the ball himself, fed Olise, then charged forward onto a return through ball, found himself facing the goal and tucked it away.

The defender wasn't done there. Having grabbed the opener, Upamecano then denied Freiburg an equaliser by blocking an effort from Lucas Höler.

Bayern stepped up their attacking tempo after that, turning the match into an open, entertaining affair.

Olise in the 24th minute, Lennart Karl in the 25th and Serge Gnabry in the 28th all fired shots that lacked the required accuracy.

Gnabry made no mistake in the 42nd minute, extending the lead and notching his 100th Bundesliga goal after pouncing on a pass from Brown.

Harry Kane spurned his first real chance in the 57th minute with a header that missed the target.

Freiburg, beaten at home for the first time, pulled one back through a Tom Bischof own goal in the 82nd minute.

Any hope of a comeback died in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. Frenchman Michael Olise rounded off the win for Bayern.