Amid fierce criticism: Infantino sends a surprise message to Mbappé

Swiss FIFA president Gianni Infantino sent a surprise congratulatory message to France captain Kylian Mbappé, more than two weeks after the World Cup ended.

France finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup. Mbappé, though, had plenty to celebrate. The Real Madrid star claimed the Golden Boot for the second time in a row with 10 goals, and became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history on 22.

The tournament wrapped up on 19 July, Spain lifting the title after edging Argentina 1-0 in the final. Yet it was only on Tuesday that Infantino delivered his belated tribute to Mbappé.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Infantino said: "The dazzling French star Kylian Mbappé achieved a remarkable feat at the World Cup, winning the Golden Boot award for the second time in a row thanks to scoring ten goals during the tournament held in North America."

He added: "The France captain also set several records, most notably topping the list of all-time top scorers for the tournament and for the France national team as well."

The message comes at a difficult time for Infantino, who has faced sharp criticism in recent days from several quarters over his idea of selling some FIFA shares to private-sector investors.











