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Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard is confident of reaching an agreement with the club over a new contract in the coming period, stressing that he is happy to stay with the team and wants to remain for many years.

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Arsenal are busy securing the futures of several key players, tying Declan Rice, Jurriën Timber, David Raya and Piero Hincapié down to long-term deals.

Ødegaard's current contract runs until the summer of 2028 , but the Norwegian isn't worried. He trusts the club want him to stay and will offer him a new deal.

Ødegaard told Sky Sports News: "It doesn't worry me at all. I've said it many times, I'm very happy here and I love this club. I hope to stay for many more years, and I think the club are happy too."

He added: "There's no need to worry, and we'll find a solution. The most important thing is to focus on the pitch, and after that we'll see what happens."

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On his ambitions with the London club, the Arsenal captain was clear. He wants to keep winning silverware and compete for every trophy possible.

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The Norwegian said: "I definitely want to win more trophies here. I want to win everything with Arsenal, whether that's the Premier League again, the Champions League or the domestic cups. That's what we're aiming for. We want to win everything."

He continued: "Other things, like individual achievements, will come as a result of what the team achieves. The team is the most important thing."

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Ødegaard believes Arsenal can keep improving and achieve more success: "We have everything we need. We've shown that we can do it, and now it's time to show that we can do it again, win more trophies and take another step forward."

He concluded: "We have everything here, the coaching staff, a fantastic squad, and special players and people."

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Ødegaard arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021 until the end of the season. That summer, he signed a permanent deal with the London club for €35 million plus add-ons.

Last season he won the Premier League, Arsenal's first league title since the 2003-04 season. He has also lifted the Community Shield twice and reached last season's Champions League final, where Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

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In all, Ødegaard has made 253 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 47 goals and providing 48 assists. This season he's played 19 matches, with five goals and two assists.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table with 28 points, and host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the pick of the Premier League's 12th round of fixtures.