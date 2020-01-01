'They helped me perfect my finishing'- AmaZulu's Ntuli credits Nomvethe and Khenyeza for scoring form

The prolific marksman has reflected on the current season with Usuthu placed 15th on the league log, which is the relegation play-off spot

FC striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has bemoaned the adverse impact the suspension of the season might have on his relegation-threatened club.

However, the bulky marksman maintained he could still replicate his scoring form if the campaign resumes, having scored 12 goals in the league this term.

Ntuli has been busy at home working on his finishing, while also following Usuthu's training programme in order to keep himself fit.

“The postponement has not affected me much because, in addition to following the club’s training programme from home to keep fit," Ntuli told City Press.

"I have been able to do target shooting at the ground, which is just a short walk from my home."

Ntuli believes the race for this season's PSL Golden Boot award is still open as he is jointly on 12 strikes with Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United and striker Peter Shalulile.

They are two goals adrift of the league's leading goalscorer, Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango of , while ’ Samir Nurkovic and forward Knox Mutizwa are tied in the top five at 11 goals each.

“The scoring rate was impressive among us, and it was still not yet clear who could have taken [the golden boot],” he said.

“But for us as a team, the postponement of the games came at a time when we had just picked up three points [via a 1-0 win over log leaders Kaizer Chiefs on March 7].

"We were treating all our remaining matches like cup finals.”

Ntuli has been able to regain his scoring form at Usuthu after joining the club from on a permanent deal last year.

Prior to that, the 29-year-old player had spent time with the now-defunct Platinum Stars and AmaZulu on loan from Sundowns.

“At least I am able to do the preseason with one club now, since I have a permanent contract with AmaZulu,” he pointed out.

Ntuli attributed his improvement in front of goal to legendary PSL strikers Siyabonga Nomvethe and Mabhuti Khenyeza, having worked with the duo at Usuthu.

“They helped me perfect my finishing and movement in and around the goal area,” he said.

Nomvethe is the PSL's all-time leading goalscorer with 123 goals, while fellow former Chiefs striker Khenyeza is tied for second place with Sundowns legend Daniel Mudau, who both scored 110 goals.