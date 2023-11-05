AmaZulu FC confirm passing of former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Bonginkosi Ntuli

AmaZulu FC have confirmed the passing of one of their best strikers in the Premier Soccer League in recent years.

AmaZulu announce passing away of their player

Ntuli was 32 and lost his life to illness

The club will communicate further details

WHAT HAPPENED: AmaZulu announced the untimely passing of striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, who succumbed to cancer on Sunday afternoon. Ntuli was 32 years old and spent over five seasons with Usuthu in his second spell with the club. He turned out for the now-defunct Platinum Stars, and Golden Arrows and spent a brief time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre-forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli. Ntuli was (very recently) diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which metastasized and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital, in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon. May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace. The club requests privacy and patience be granted to his family and friends at this difficult time," the club statement said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntuli was a clinical striker who led the line for Usuthu. His best season came in the 2019/20 campaign where he netted 13 league goals and played all 30 games in the PSL with AmaZulu.

WHAT'S NEXT: The club will announce details of his memorial service and funeral. The Premier Soccer League, meanwhile, is expected to begin the next couple of games with a moment of silence in honour of the late goal-getter.

Meanwhile, Usuthu advanced to the Carling Knockout semi-finals after beating KwaZulu-Natal rivals Golden Arrows 3-0 on Saturday.