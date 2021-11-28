AmaZulu draw again as Royal AM go third with victory

AmaZulu have dropped points for the third consecutive time in the PSL after drawing 1-1 with Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Usuthu had registered back-to-back draws against Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs, and they had hoped to get maximum points this time around.

All, seemingly, went according to plan when Amigo Memela converted an Andre de Jong assist after 11 minutes.

But with five minutes to go, Amadou Soukouna finished off a Dyson Claasen ball to ensure the spoils were shared. Amazulu are now eighth with 17 points, while Maritzburg are 11th with 13.

At the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, hosts Lamontville Golden Arrows defeated 10-man Baroka FC 3-2 in another entertaining top-tier fixture.

After coming close several times in the early exchanges, the hosts, eventually, managed to get their first goal after 13 minutes courtesy of Thubelihle Magubane.

The second goal for the hosts came in the 30th minute when Michael Gumede picked up Pule Sydney Mmodi's run, and the latter took his time before comfortably doubling the advantage.

The visitors were not ready to go down without a fight and in the 68th minute, they managed to pull a goal back. Richard Mbulu teed Sekela Sithole up to give the fans hope of a comeback.

However, Baroka were reduced to 10 men two minutes later when Mbulu received his marching orders for a bad tackle. But that did not demoralize his teammates who fought harder to get an equalizer.

They were eventually rewarded in the 84th minute when Denwin Farmer converted a Nhlanhla Mgaga pass.

Moments later, Arrows won a penalty and Nkosinathi Sibisi stepped up to score the winning goal and send the team to ninth position on the table with 15 points, while Baroka remained on eight.

Meanwhile, Royal AM moved into the top three on the table after grabbing maximum points with a 1-0 win against Stellenbosch in a closely contested match staged at Chatsworth Stadium.

The first half ended goalless and the hosts upped their tempo after the pause. After the hour mark, Sepana Letsoalo passed the ball to Tebogo Potsane who was in prime position to score the only goal of the match.

The win took Royal AM to 21 points, the same as Stellenbosch who have an inferior goal difference.