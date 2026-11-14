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Bayern Munich's crowded treatment room may have another occupant in Alphonso Davies. The record champions have a specific concern about the diagnosis.

Davies came off after just five minutes of Canada's 3-2 first-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Guatemala with an injury that has yet to be precisely diagnosed.

While tracking back during an attack by the Central Americans, Davies slipped awkwardly in his own penalty area. He got up to block the ensuing shot, then sat down on the pitch to signal he could not continue. Walking to the bench, he shook his head in visible frustration.

After the match, Canada assistant coach Mauro Biello said Davies had suffered a "lower-body injury". Further examinations should provide a more precise diagnosis. "We were all really excited to see Phonzie again, and for him to go off so early was really hard for us," said team-mate and goalscorer Tani Oluwaseyi.

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Bayern Munich already have numerous players out, particularly in attack. Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz are all unavailable. Saibari (syndesmosis ligament tear) and Gnabry (muscle injury) are, in all likelihood, not expected to play again this year, while Musiala and Diaz have at least partially resumed training with the team and are due to return after the international break.

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For Davies, another lengthy absence would be particularly painful. Since suffering a cruciate ligament tear while with the national team in March 2025, the 26-year-old left-back has repeatedly struggled with subsequent muscle injuries, particularly last season.

Davies will travel home to Munich as early as Saturday, according to kicker, and is due to be examined there. Bayern are again said to fear a muscle injury. The Canadian press has called it a "worst case" for both the national team and Bayern. "For the Canadian captain, a nightmare became reality," read a headline in the Canadian Soccer Daily.

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Was Alphonso Davies already carrying a knock at Bayern Munich?

Another muscle injury in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against PSG cost Davies almost the entire home World Cup. The Canada captain made only a brief appearance in the round of 32. His injured thigh was still causing problems, so Davies opted against further appearances and the risk of an even more serious injury, with the following season at Bayern in mind.

This season, Davies has been in good form and looked robust, to the relief of Bayern officials. At times he even had the edge over Nathaniel Brown in the contest for the left-back position, before deputising impressively for the injured Diaz on the left wing.

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Vincent Kompany's stand-in had suggested Davies was carrying a knock before the away match against Mainz 05. "We have a few lads who could do with a rest," Danks explained a week ago, explicitly naming Davies, who was not yet ready to play almost the full match twice in succession.

Only after almost 70 minutes did Davies come on in the record champions' 2-1 win over the team from Rheinhessen. Nevertheless, he has now suffered another setback while with the Canada national team.

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Davies started against Guatemala for the first time since suffering a cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in 2025. Following his serious injury, Munich made strong accusations against the Canadian association because the extent of Davies's injury was only established after his return.