Allegri: “No problem with De Bruyne, we just need to understand each other. There will be other misunderstandings”

Napoli are preparing to face Venezia, who have just appointed Davide Nicola as their new manager. Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke at a press conference ahead of the match at the Penzo.





Injuries - "Anguissa, Alisson and Olivera have returned to training with the group and will be available. Unfortunately, we've lost Neres. He suffers from these injuries, and unfortunately we've lost him again. Vergara and Favasuli are progressing well. They aren't close to returning, but they are progressing well. McTominay and others need to regain their fitness by playing because they've missed several matches."









Annoyed by De Bruyne - "Am I starting to be annoyed by some of De Bruyne's behaviour, even when it's quite overt? No, absolutely not. There was a misunderstanding on the pitch at a particular moment in the match, but that was the end of it. These things have happened and will happen again; the important thing is to understand each other straight away. Either I speak English and he speaks Italian, or I started speaking English and he Italian, so there was a bit of a misunderstanding. But he's an intelligent lad and he understood."





Lucca to start - "Will Lucca start, and is this the right time for him? I have to get through today's training session and then I'll decide whether Lucca or Hojlund will play. Hojlund has played a lot of matches, so perhaps he also needs a bit of rest and to be on the bench. Lucca did well when he came on in Spain. He had a few chances, moved well, has important qualities and can contribute goals. I think he's been criticised too much. Sometimes certain players are targeted excessively. The important thing is that he has always worked hard, regardless of the mistakes we all make."









Next matches VEN Serie A 09:00 NAP

Two centre-forwards - "Lucca and Hojlund together from the start? It could be a good option because it means Hojlund doesn't have to play only with his back to goal. He also did well the other day in a second-striker position, finding himself in an important situation."





Marianucci and Beukema - "How are Marianucci and Beukema? They've recovered fully. Marianucci was out for two months; Beukema missed pre-season training but is now in good shape. They're two players we can rely on completely."