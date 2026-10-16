Allegri: “No problem with De Bruyne, we just need to understand each other. There will be more misunderstandings”

Napoli are preparing to face Venezia at the Penzo after their opponents changed manager and appointed Davide Nicola. Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match.





Injuries - "Anguissa, Alisson and Olivera have returned to training with the squad and will be available. Unfortunately, we've lost Neres. He suffers from these injuries, and unfortunately we've lost him again. Vergara and Favasuli are progressing well. They aren't close to returning, but they are progressing well. McTominay and others need to regain match fitness by playing because they've missed several games."









Irritated by De Bruyne - "Am I starting to get irritated by some of De Bruyne's behaviour, even when it's quite demonstrative? No, absolutely not. There was a misunderstanding on the pitch at a particular moment in the match, but that was the end of it. Things like that have happened and will happen again. The important thing is to understand each other straight away. Either I speak English and he speaks Italian, or I started speaking English and he started speaking Italian, so there was a bit of a misunderstanding. But he's an intelligent lad and he understood."





Lucca to start - "Will Lucca start, and is this the right moment for him? I have to take today's training session and then I'll decide whether Lucca or Hojlund will play. Hojlund has played a lot of matches, so perhaps he also needs a bit of rest and to be on the bench. Lucca made a good impact when he came on in Spain. He had a few chances, moved well, has important qualities and can contribute with goals. I think he's been criticised too much. Sometimes certain players are singled out excessively. The important thing is that he has always worked hard, regardless of the mistakes we all make."









Next matches VEN Serie A 09:00 NAP

Two centre-forwards - "Lucca and Hojlund together from the start? It could be a valid option because it means Hojlund doesn't have to play only with his back to goal. He also did well in a second-striker position the other day, finding himself in a promising situation."





Marianucci and Beukema - "How are Marianucci and Beukema? They've recovered fully. Marianucci was out for two months, while Beukema missed pre-season preparations but is now in good condition. They're two players we can rely on completely."