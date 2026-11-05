"Ter Stegen drives me mad in training," the striker told Belgian daily newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, adding: "Sometimes it is incredibly frustrating to see him save one shot after another. It makes you want to hit him."

He meant it as praise, not a threat. The 34-year-old, who moved from Barcelona to Amsterdam on loan in the summer, is Ajax's undisputed number one. He has kept four clean sheets in 14 appearances and prevented goals with several outstanding saves.

On Saturday, he saved a late effort to preserve Ajax's 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar, secured by an Arokodare goal. It was the club's first victory over their rivals in five years. Ter Stegen has had the odd uncertain moment since his move, too.

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Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Provisional number one under Jürgen Klopp

National team coach Jürgen Klopp nevertheless named him the provisional number one. Yet the goalkeeper played only in the debut of Jürgen Klopp's successor against the Netherlands in Amsterdam (1-1), before making way for Alexander Nübel (Besiktas Istanbul) for the 0-1 defeat against Greece. Ter Stegen was then left out of the second squad. Jonas Urbig (Bayern Munich) earned the coach's trust in both matches and repaid it with strong performances.

Last season, numerous serious injuries and loud background noise cost ter Stegen his starting place and the captaincy at Barcelona. He initially joined Girona on loan in the winter to keep his World Cup hopes alive. After just two appearances, however, a serious thigh muscle injury set him back and even required surgery.

A call-up never came, and ter Stegen could not prevent Girona's relegation. It was the first relegation of his career. At Ajax, though, he can dream of titles again.

Just one point behind leaders Feyenoord Rotterdam, Ajax are second in the Eredivisie. In the Conference League, they followed an opening defeat against Hajduk Split with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta Bergamo. FC Midtjylland await on Thursday.