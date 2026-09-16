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Elias Mokwana, Al Hazem, November 2025Al Hazem
Sinolwetu Tompela

Agent updates Elias Mokwana’s next move as transfer speculation grows - 'We are still sorting other personal things'

E. Mokwana
South Africa
Premier Soccer League
Transfers
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea

The 27-year-old forward’s future has become a major talking point following his recent departure from Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis. The South African international is currently a free agent, with his availability sparking plenty of interest and talk of a potential return to the Premier Soccer League.

Elias Mokwana’s representative, Pontsho Madumo, has provided an update on the winger’s future after his contract with Esperance de Tunis was mutually terminated.

The 27-year-old is now a free agent and has attracted interest from several clubs, but Madumo has urged patience, revealing that some administrative matters in Tunisia still need to be finalised before Mokwana decides on his next destination.

"We haven’t decided as yet on Mokwana’s next move," Madumo told FARPost.

"We are still sorting other personal things [in Tunisia]."

Despite the inevitable links to a return to the Betway Premiership, Madumo has moved to temper expectations.

"As for coming back home, I doubt that would happen."

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