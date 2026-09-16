Agent updates Elias Mokwana’s next move as transfer speculation grows - 'We are still sorting other personal things'

Elias Mokwana’s representative, Pontsho Madumo, has provided an update on the winger’s future after his contract with Esperance de Tunis was mutually terminated.

The 27-year-old is now a free agent and has attracted interest from several clubs, but Madumo has urged patience, revealing that some administrative matters in Tunisia still need to be finalised before Mokwana decides on his next destination.

"We haven’t decided as yet on Mokwana’s next move," Madumo told FARPost.

"We are still sorting other personal things [in Tunisia]."

Despite the inevitable links to a return to the Betway Premiership, Madumo has moved to temper expectations.

"As for coming back home, I doubt that would happen."