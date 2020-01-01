Agent: Teboho Mokoena drew interest from Turkey

The 22-year-old will be offered a long-term contract according to the club boss

The agent of SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena has revealed the player attracted interest from a Turkish club but “time constraints” hampered a deal from materialising.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure at SuperSport as well as the national Under-23 side.

His agent Glynn Binkin says a Turkish club expressed interest in Mokoena, although a deal could not be sealed.

“Yes, it is true that Teboho had interest from but there’s nothing concrete on that,” Binkin told IOL.

“Another challenge is the time constraints. We have the Olympic Games [in Tokyo coming in July] and that’s another option for us. He can go there and do well. Teboho doesn’t only have interest from Turkey but from different parts of the world. There’s also local interest but we are not considering selling him locally.”

SuperSport chief executive officer Stan Matthews has also added his voice on Mokoena, saying they are not in a hurry to sell the player.

Matthews said they are being cautious on Mokoena so as not to disturb his chances of playing at the 2020 Olympic Games with the South Africa Under-23s.

He also said the club plans to offer the player a long-term contract.

Article continues below

“We are not in a hurry to sell Teboho. He is accelerating nicely at the club. We want to give him, Sipho Mbule and Jamie Webber an opportunity to shine at the Olympic Games and then we can entertain offers for them,” Matthews said.

“Teboho is one of the players that will be extending their contracts with the club. He will be with us for the next four years and I have no doubt that in those four years, a club from Europe will come for him.”

Mokoena expressed his readiness to play in Europe last year amid reports wanted to sign him.