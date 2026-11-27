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The future of Siwelele's captain has become a major talking point in the Betway Premiership as he enters the final months of his contract. While speculation has linked the 27-year-old midfielder with a blockbuster move to Naturena, his representative has moved quickly to clarify the current state of play.

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Negotiations reach a standstill

The contract saga surrounding Grant Margeman has taken a fresh turn as the midfielder nears the final six months of his existing deal with Siwelele.

Ntobatsi Masegela, the Managing Director of Footballerz Sports Marketing and Margeman's representative, has confirmed that discussions over an extension have hit a roadblock. The club's precarious position in the Betway Premiership standings appears to be a factor in the current stalemate. Should no agreement be reached by the turn of the year, the former Mamelodi Sundowns man would be legally permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested suitor, potentially leaving Siwelele for free at the end of the campaign.

The situation has naturally invited speculation from across the South African football landscape, particularly given Margeman's pedigree and leadership qualities. As the captain of a struggling side, his availability would present a significant market opportunity for any top-flight club looking to add established quality to their engine room. However, for now, the player remains focused on his duties at Siwelele while his camp navigates the difficult waters of contract renewals during a testing season for the club.

Agent dismisses Naturena links

Despite persistent rumours linking Margeman with a high-profile move to Kaizer Chiefs, Masegela has been firm in his denial of any contact between the two parties. Reports towards the end of the previous season suggested that the Glamour Boys were monitoring the midfielder's situation closely as they looked to rebuild their squad. However, the agent has insisted that these links are currently without substance, clarifying that no official approach has been made by the Soweto giants at this stage.

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“I’ve never spoken to Chiefs regarding Margeman; I don’t know anything regarding that,” Masegela told KickOff. The representative was eager to shut down the talk of a move to Naturena to ensure his client can focus on the immediate task of helping Siwelele climb the league table. He further emphasized the lack of communication by adding, “We’ve never had conversations regarding Margeman.”

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This categorical denial will come as a surprise to many who viewed Margeman as a natural fit for the Chiefs midfield. While the agent's words suggest there is nothing on the table right now, the reality of the transfer market means that a player of his status will always be linked with the country's biggest teams when a contract is running down.

Chiefs' midfield depth concerns

The speculation regarding Margeman comes at a time when Chiefs have struggled with consistency and availability in the middle of the park.

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A clear example of these depth issues occurred during a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch in October, where defender Reeve Frosler was pushed into a makeshift midfield role.

Because Margeman could potentially be signed without a transfer fee if his contract expires, he represents a low-risk, high-reward option for any club in the top tier.