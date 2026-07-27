Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has retired from international officiating after taking charge of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey. It draws the curtain on one of the most prominent refereeing careers in Europe, capping 16 seasons at the highest level in which he was named best referee at the last World Cup.

The Slovenian Football Association broke the news in an official statement on its website, confirming that Vincic, 46, chose to end his professional career after crowning it with the most important match in sport. The International Federation of Football History and Statistics named him best referee at the 2026 World Cup.

A career full of exceptional achievements

That final sealed his status as one of the greatest referees in history. It marked the peak of a career that also took in the finals of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, along with selection for four editions of the European Championship. Few officials reach such heights.

Back home, Vincic is expected to receive an official honour and to be recognised by the Slovenian Referees Association as the best referee in its history. His career spanned more than a decade and a half at the top of the European and international game.

A perfect ending to an exceptional career

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to settle the 2026 World Cup final. It closed a distinguished chapter for a referee who commanded respect over many years through his decisive calls.