After his explosion with Spain: Yamal opens the Ballon d'Or file with decisive statements

Lamine Yamal has played down the debate over who will win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, insisting the young Barcelona star plays for himself.

The Spaniard produced a superb display against Croatia on Tuesday, scoring twice and setting up another as Spain ran out 4-1 winners in the UEFA Nations League at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

His opener saw him fire into the near corner past Croatia keeper and Barca team-mate Livakovic. "I know him from training," Yamal explained. "I thought about training and what he does, and then the ball went into the net."

Speaking after the game, as reported by "Marca", he added: "We must always be fully focused from the start, committed to the coach's instructions and what we discuss among ourselves, and I am very happy with this win."

The Ballon d'Or vote has already closed, but the teenager refused to get drawn in. "I do not play only for this Ballon d'Or, I play for myself, for the fans, for next season, and for my country's national team, to keep on achieving victories."

Had his display nudged him closer to the prize? "I do not know, I do not vote, and I do not know who won, I do not know anything. I just have to wait and keep on playing."

Yamal looked thrilled with his form and his situation. After one of his finest nights in a Spain shirt, he said: "I already said before the Feyenoord match that this is the moment when I feel the greatest happiness, and I am truly enjoying it."



