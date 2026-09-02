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Loai Mohamed

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After his departure: Keiroz returns to lead Ghana officially

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C. Queiroz
Ivory Coast vs Ghana
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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
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The veteran Portuguese coach continues his journey with the Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association has officially announced the reappointment of Portugal's Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars for the upcoming period.

On Wednesday, the Ghana FA revealed it had struck an agreement with the 73-year-old to take charge of the national team under a new mandate. His previous tenure, which included leading Ghana at the 2026 World Cup finals, had come to an end.

The Ghana FA said in an official statement: "We are pleased to announce the agreement with Carlos Queiroz to appoint him as coach of the national team for the upcoming period."

Queiroz had guided the Ghanaian national team through the group stage at the 2026 World Cup, seeing off a group that included England, Croatia and Panama. Their adventure ended in the round of 32, though, as Colombia knocked them out.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Ivory Coast crest
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Under the contract Queiroz signed before the finals, staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Portuguese coach's mandate expired the moment Ghana went out.

He announced his departure on Instagram, writing: "To Ghana.. Football, like life, teaches us a timeless lesson: you either win or you learn. I leave this journey proud of what we achieved, but also with a natural sense of dissatisfaction among those who always aspired for more."

Talks between the Ghana FA, the Ministry of Sport and Queiroz changed all that. Every party agreed on his continuation in the role under a new mission.

His new mandate begins during the upcoming international break, which marks the start of Ghana's campaign in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars travel to Ivory Coast on 23 September in a difficult group.

For the Ghana FA, Queiroz's extensive international experience, technical abilities and prior knowledge of the squad make him the right man to lead the side over the coming period.

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