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Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

After all this controversy: what does English refereeing say about the Yamal and Bernal incident?

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
L. Yamal
F. Bernal
L. Shaw
R. Bentancur
Spain
England
Uruguay

The contrasting reactions to the two incidents raise a question mark

Facundo Bernal's red card for his clash with Lamine Yamal set off a storm in Spain. A near-identical incident in England barely registered, even though the scene played out the same way and the referee reached for the same colour card.

Barcelona's meeting with Real Betis descended into argument the moment Bernal went off for leading with his head towards Yamal. Betis fans protested, Manuel Pellegrini aimed criticism at the decision, and voices connected to Real Madrid picked apart the details and asked how much the Barcelona man had done to spark the whole thing.

Rewind to the Premier League, though, and there's an obvious comparison. Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off after a clash with Manchester United defender Luke Shaw. The fallout never came close to matching the noise in Spain.

A similar English incident

Shaw shoved Bentancur forcefully during that game at Old Trafford, and the Tottenham midfielder responded by directing his head towards the defender. The referee showed Bentancur red. Shaw got a booking.

Shaw's part in it drew a few complaints, but nothing resembling the attention and argument that followed Bernal and Yamal in Spain.



What does English refereeing say?

The Premier League's official explanation backed Bentancur's dismissal for violent conduct as correct, which sharpens the question hanging over the Bernal row: were people in Spain genuinely disputing the sending-off, or did Yamal's presence at the heart of it, plus Pellegrini's words and the Madrid commentary, blow the whole thing up?

Both cases followed the same pattern. One player led with his head and walked. The other party collected a yellow.

Yet the volume around each was wildly different.

Between the referee's decision and the post-match noise

None of that makes the criticism of Bernal's red card unjustified. It does invite a comparison worth having, though: why did the Barcelona and Betis flashpoint dominate the conversation while Bentancur and Shaw passed with barely a murmur?

What's at stake here goes beyond the referee's call. It's about how the media, football figures and supporters handle refereeing cases, and how much the identity of the players and clubs involved dictates the size of the row that follows.




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