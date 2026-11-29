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Atletico Madrid's Nigerian star Ademola Lookman has emerged as a target for Roma for the January winter transfer window.

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According to Corriere dello Sport, Lookman is close to leaving Atletico Madrid after seeing little game time of late.

Roma need a player like him. Lookman can drive forward with the ball, has a sharp eye for goal, links up well with his team-mates and brings a considerable physical edge.

Gian Piero Gasperini asked for exactly that profile some 500 days ago, at the start of his first transfer window at Roma. He wanted a player with the attributes of Ademola Lookman, one of the key figures behind Atalanta's leap forward at European level.

Now the market has handed Roma a tempting chance to land Ademola Lookman himself, rather than settling for players who try to replicate his qualities, even if some of them have convincing ability.

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Things haven't gone to plan in Madrid. Lookman has scored only two goals in 15 matches and hasn't started a game since mid-September.

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That's partly why the Spanish club are open to letting him go. They've valued him at around €40 million, and could come down to €35m but no further.

That fee isn't beyond Roma's means, although officials at the capital club would naturally prefer to negotiate a loan with an option to buy.

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Any deal could mirror the one Roma struck in January 2026 to sign Donyell Malen from Aston Villa: a loan first, with a decision on a permanent move taken later.

Past disagreements between Ademola Lookman and both Gasperini and D'Amico still need to be overcome, and could be one of the issues to settle before the deal moves forward.