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Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

After 24 matches: Brighton break Etihad Stadium's aura of invincibility

Match
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Germany

An intriguing statistic for City after a second consecutive defeat

Manchester City suffered a fresh blow in the Premier League race on Saturday, slipping to a 1-0 home defeat against Brighton in the ninth round of matches at the Etihad Stadium.

Yasin Ayari struck in the 11th minute to sink Enzo Maresca's side. City failed to find the net at home in the league for the first time in 24 matches, according to WhoScored statistics.

Defeat arrived just a week on from the 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, the first time City have lost back-to-back Premier League games this season.

City dominated long spells and carved out chance after chance, but Brighton clung to their lead right to the finish. The hosts were left with nothing to show and a damaging defeat that blows the title race wide open.

Next matches
ATM

ATM

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

BVB

BVB

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

BET

BET

Maresca's men are stuck on 21 points, their grip on top spot now under serious threat. Arsenal, level on the same tally, face Liverpool tomorrow.

Read also: After targeting Karl, a counterattack from Ballack against Bayern Munich

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