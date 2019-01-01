Afcon 2019 Fixtures: South Africa fixtures, results and table in Group D

Goal has your complete guide to Afcon 2019, including fixtures, results, tables and squads, as Bafana Bafana got in quest of continental gold

will participate in their 10th tournament since re-admission to international football in 1992.

Their first appearance which was in 1996 saw Bafana Bafana win their only continental title when they beat 2-0 on home soil, but it was in the late 1990s and early 2000s where Bafana offered real competition to their continental rivals as they finished as runners-up and finished third in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

Bafana failed to qualify in 2010 and 2012, and again in 2017, but did feature in 2015 when they fell at the first hurdle despite qualifying in style under Shakes Mashaba.

Having failed to qualify for the previous edition, Stuart Baxter's charges will hope to do better this time around, especially after qualifying for the upcoming tournament undefeated.

During the qualifiers, Bafana finished second in Group E, a point behind , who topped the standings with 13 points.

Impressively, Bafana conceded just two goals in six qualifying matches, and scored a whopping 11 in the process.

South Africa Afcon 2019 Group D Fixtures

Bafana Bafana are in the 'group of death' after being drawn with the Cote d'Ivoire, Namibia, and .

However, they will fancy their chances against all three of their opponents following their fine qualifying campaign, and faced both the Cote d'Ivoire and Namibia at the 1998 Afcon finals in .

Date Fixture Score City Stadium 24 June Cote d'Ivoire vs. South Africa 0-0 Cairo Al-Salam Stadium 28 June South Africa vs. Namibia 0-0 Cairo Al-Salam Stadium 01 July South Africa vs. Morocco 0-0 Cairo Al-Salam Stadium

South Africa Afcon 2019 Group D table POS Team MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Cote d'Ivoire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South Africa Afcon 2019 squad

On Tuesday, Stuart Baxter announced his provisional squad for the continental showpiece, but he will have to choose his best 23 before June 10.

There are several players who would feel hard done after being left out of the 30-man squad, including Aubrey Modiba, Dino Ndlovu and Vincent Pule among others.

Itumeleng Khune was not included in the squad as he's still recovering from a shoulder injury which saw him miss the better part of the 2018/19 season.

Here is Bafana's provisional squad as announced by Baxter on Tuesday:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet ( ), Rowen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma ( ).

Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee ( ), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), Innocent Maela ( ), S’fiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits), Buhle Mkhawanazi (Bidvest Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize ( ).

Midfielders: Bongani Zungu ( . ), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Kamohelo Mokotjo ( , ), Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Serero (Vitesse, ), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Fortune Makaringe ( ), Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates), Keagan Dolly ( , France).

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba ( , France), Percy Tau (Royale St Union, ), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam, Netherlands), Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City).

Pending passport: Nikola Tavares ( , England) and Joel Unteresee (FC Zurich, ).

South Africa Afcon 2019 qualifying results

Bafana Bafana failed to score in two of their six qualifying matches, against Libya (home) and Seychelles (away).

Their biggest win came against Seychelles at the FNB Stadium when they hammered the islanders with six unanswered goals to enhance their chances of qualifying, and the result helped them stay ahead of Libya on the Group E standings.

Baxter was proud that his team took four points from the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who were strong favourites to finish top of the group before qualifying campaign began.

He was, however, disappointed by the goalless draw away to Seychelles, as that result could have cost them a place at the Afcon finals had they fallen to Libya in their final qualifier.