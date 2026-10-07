"I think this is the right step for my career. I feel very comfortable here and I am ready to start immediately," said Alaba, who signed a one-year contract with the Italian top-flight club until next summer, at his official unveiling on Tuesday.

"Serie A has always fascinated me. I immediately felt at home here," Alaba stressed after Udinese's German coach Kosta Runjaic convinced him to join the Italians. He also sought opinions from prominent former companions: "I spoke with friends and footballers who know Italy, such as Luka (Modric), Marko (Arnautovic) and Franck (Ribery). I made my decision very consciously."

Ribery and Alaba built a close friendship during their many years together at Bayern Munich, and the Frenchman knows Italian football from spells at Fiorentina and Salernitana towards the end of his career. Modric, who played alongside Alaba at Real, has been with AC Milan since 2025, while Alaba's former Austria team-mate Arnautovic played in Italy for Inter Milan and Bologna.

When will David Alaba make his debut for Udinese Calcio?

"Here, as in other teams, I can be an older brother. I am always happy when I can take on responsibility," Alaba explained, adding that he also wants to mentor Udinese's younger players with his vast experience. Although he spent a long time without a club after his contract at Real expired at the end of June and only signed for Udinese at the end of September, Alaba stressed that he can help on the pitch immediately.

Next matches TOR Serie A 14:45 UDI

That means the 34-year-old Austrian could make his Serie A debut as early as next Monday away at Torino. Udinese want Alaba to steady a defence that has already shipped 11 goals in five league games this season. They are currently 13th in the table with four points.