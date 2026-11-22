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AC Milan thrashed Frosinone 5-1 at home on Sunday evening to claim an emphatic Serie A win.

Frosinone hit the post inside two minutes, but the opening goal came moments later at the other end. Gabriele Calvani put the ball past his own goalkeeper: 1-0.

Milan doubled their lead midway through the first half after that dream start. Gonçalo Ramos, who had headed narrowly over moments earlier, finished a lightning-fast counter-attack: 2-0.

The visitors hit back soon after. Patrizio Masini broke through on goal and fired home to make it 2-1. It stayed that way until half-time.

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Milan went into the second half needing to protect their lead. Instead, they built a surprisingly large winning margin after the break.

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Ardon Jashari made it 3-1 with a moment of brilliance, then Alphadjo Cisse fired in a fourth. The 4-1 goal briefly looked set to be ruled out, but stood after a VAR intervention.

Christian Pulisic then chipped the ball beautifully over goalkeeper Lorenzo Palmisani to make it 5-1. San Siro was in party mood after a resounding win.

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The three points put Milan back in fourth place in Serie A. They are currently five points behind leaders Lazio.

Frosinone leave empty-handed after a second successive defeat. They remain a respectable seventh in the league, however.