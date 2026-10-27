AC Milan, listen to Behrami: “Camarda’s path so far has been completely wrong”

Behrami questioned AC Milan's handling of Camarda in the DAZN studio: "I can't understand the training argument: it gives you nothing! The problem starts with the fact that he is already on a high-paying contract, so if we want to look at Dutch or Belgian teams, they already struggle to pay. What's more, those teams want a return (financial, editor's note) if they play an 18-year-old. That's where the problems begin for so many young players: they make 10 appearances for Milan, immediately get a very high-paying contract, and then who takes them? If you don't have strong links, with a club that currently doesn't even have a director capable of building relationships with other clubs where youngsters like him can develop, where does he go? The path so far has been completely wrong for the lad, and I haven't seen any improvement in the few times he has played, not in his personality, body positioning, technique or tactics. Because, as Massimo says, he needs 30-40 matches under his belt before he comes to Milan."