According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the player's camp have told the Rossoneri they would have a strong chance of signing Endrick in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Brazilian is said to be very open to a move to San Siro, though he is naturally keeping his options open. Serie A rivals Roma are also reportedly interested in Endrick, while Aston Villa are in the mix too and would offer a heavyweight Premier League option.

Gazzetta says Milan had already sounded out Endrick in the summer, but the striking talent rejected them at that point. After a successful loan spell at Olympique Lyon in the first half of 2026, the Brazilian wanted to finally establish himself at Real instead. So far, though, that breakthrough at Los Blancos still looks a long way off, even under new coach Jose Mourinho.

Endrick is also finding it tough at Real Madrid under Mourinho

His start under Mourinho became even harder after a muscle injury ruled him out at the beginning of the season. Since returning to fitness, Endrick has managed just four minutes across four competitive appearances, only coming on late in the 3-2 win in Elche in mid-September. There is no way past Kylian Mbappe at centre-forward, while surprise new signing Carlos Espi has already put himself forward as Mbappe's first backup with the impact he has made off the bench.

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With his contract at the Bernabeu running until 2030, Endrick is determined to get enough playing time either way. That is why another exit from Madrid is looking increasingly likely if his minutes stay this limited for the rest of the season. Gazzetta mentions not only another straight loan, but also a transfer model with a subsequent purchase option as well as a buy-back option for Real.

Where could Endrick play at Milan?

Milan spent heavily on a new No 9 in the summer, paying Paris Saint-Germain a transfer fee of 74 million euros for Goncalo Ramos. According to the Gazzetta report, though, Ruben Amorim could also use a system with two strikers, which would allow Endrick to play up front alongside Ramos. Milan also see the 20-year-old as an alternative on the right wing.

Having joined Madrid from Palmeiras in 2024, Endrick has so far made 41 competitive appearances for Real and scored seven goals. In the second half of last season, the Brazil international impressed at Olympique Lyon, producing 16 goal contributions in 21 appearances for the French side (eight goals, eight assists).