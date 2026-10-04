Germany did not expect their final hours before facing Greece to pass quietly. The Mannschaft camp received a surprise visit from the national anti-doping agency, a move that drew plenty of attention ahead of the anticipated UEFA Nations League clash.

Germany travel to face Greece this Sunday evening at PAOK Thessaloniki's Toumba Stadium, a match set to draw a big crowd. The stands hold around 28,000 spectators, among them nearly 1,400 German fans making the trip to Thessaloniki.

A few hours before kick-off, the surprise came at the team's base in Herzogenaurach. The national anti-doping agency "NADA" arrived on Friday evening to carry out tests.

According to the German newspaper "Bild", the agency asked five players in the squad to provide urine samples. It was a routine step, part of the surprise monitoring programmes that cover national teams and players.

At the stadium, veteran French referee Clement Turpin takes charge, and he is no stranger to the Germans, having overseen a number of their matches. Turpin refereed the clash between Germany and Hungary that ended in a 5-0 win for the Mannschaft in Dusseldorf, back in September 2024.









His name, though, was linked to a controversial incident in April 2023. Turpin officiated the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Manchester City, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich's coach at the time, aimed sharp criticism at Turpin after the match. He mocked the Frenchman's performance by awarding him "six out of six from the first minute", after Turpin had sent him off for a second yellow card.

One change came to the German line-up before the clash. Newcomer Felix Kaidel, aged 23, replaced Serge Gnabry and will wear the number 20 shirt, an appearance that marks a new stage in his international career.

The kit has also been settled. The Mannschaft will wear the new black shirt, first worn during the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in Amsterdam.