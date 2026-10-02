The Portuguese Football Federation has begun taking steps to contain the crisis with Cristiano Ronaldo, after the national team captain left the squad's camp in a move that sparked widespread controversy across Portugal over the past few days.

According to a report published by "Marca" today, Friday, Federation officials intend to meet Ronaldo during the coming week, with the player's agreement, in an attempt to bring all parties closer together, coach Jorge Jesus included.

What the Federation wants is simple. Restore its relationship with Ronaldo to its natural course, and end the current crisis calmly, while keeping alive the chance of continuing his international career and making sure the recent events don't bring it to a close.

Federation officials believe Ronaldo, as one of the most prominent legends of Portuguese football, deserves an ending that befits what he has given in the national team shirt throughout his career, and the respect and dignity it carries.

Following Ronaldo's departure from the national team camp on Tuesday, the Federation issued a statement. It focused on the sporting preparations for the upcoming matches and left the details of the crisis untouched.

The statement at the time read: "The entire national team delegation continues its absolute focus on the national team's upcoming commitments and achieving the set objectives".

Many thought the Federation was angry at Ronaldo's conduct and wanted to ignore him, especially after it handed the number 7 shirt to his teammate Rafael Leao in the match against Denmark, the day after the crisis.

The truth, according to the "Marca" report, runs the other way. Federation officials are trying to contain the dispute with Ronaldo and restore the relationship between the two parties to its natural course.

Portuguese national team officials also had no choice but to give Ronaldo's shirt to another player, because of the regulations that require national teams to run their squad shirt numbers from 1 to 23.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese national team is preparing to play its final match of the current international break, against Norway in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, scheduled for next Sunday.