Germany's "Bild" newspaper laid bare the latest on the injury crisis sweeping through Bayern Munich on Sunday, ahead of Tuesday's trip to the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" to face Atletico Madrid in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

According to the report, Ismael Saibari has gone under the knife on his ankle and faces at least three months on the sidelines. Serge Gnabry, meanwhile, is nursing a hamstring injury that will rule him out for somewhere between four and six weeks.

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Michael Olise poses a different problem. Doctors have yet to pin down the exact nature of his injury, throwing his place against Atletico Madrid into doubt.

Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig gives further cause for concern. He looked dazed after yesterday's match having taken a heavy blow to the head, and Bayern are watching him closely before deciding whether he can feature against Los Rojiblancos.

Four of the Bavarian side's players picked up knocks during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena, in the eighth round of the Bundesliga.

Tuesday's meeting with Atletico matters enormously to Bayern, who have drawn their last two Champions League outings: 3-3 with Norway's Viking and 2-2 against England's Arsenal.