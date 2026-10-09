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Abdelmawgood Samir
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A rushed deal on the way: Bayern Munich prepare a winter raid on Barcelona

Barcelona
Bayern Munich
J. Kounde
LaLiga
Bundesliga
Spain
Germany
France

Dramatic situation for the player

Bayern Munich are weighing up a move for Barcelona's Jules Koundé in the January window, with the France defender's reduced role at the Camp Nou handing the Bavarians a chance to bolster their right-back options.

Christian Falk, the Bild journalist who specialises in Bayern coverage, reports that the German giants have added Koundé to their shortlist. His claim chimes with an earlier report in Spanish paper Sport, which spoke of Bayern's interest in bringing the Frenchman back.

Stability at right-back is what Bayern crave, even with Konrad Laimer, Josip Stanišić and Sacha Boey already on the books.

Able to operate at both right-back and centre-back, Koundé offers the kind of versatility the sporting department prize.

Flick has gradually eased the Frenchman out of his plans, with Eric García climbing the pecking order at right-back. That shift has only sharpened European interest in Koundé's situation, and Bayern believe a switch could hand him the chance to rediscover his best form and reclaim a starting spot.

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FCA

FCA

Bundesliga

10 Oct 2026

FCB

FCB

BAR

BAR

LaLiga

10 Oct 2026

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Boey's departure may pave the way

Any deal hinges on Bayern trimming the squad to make room. Boey ranks among the candidates to leave, a sale that would free up the club's technical and financial room to manoeuvre.

Koundé, for his part, shows little appetite for an exit right now. He wants to fight for his place at Barcelona, and his contract runs until June 2030.

Barcelona, too, are in no rush to let him go cheaply, though a hefty offer might change the picture.

No official bid has landed and no talks have opened between the clubs. But Bayern's interest cracks the door open on Koundé's future as the winter window looms.

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