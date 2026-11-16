A return bearing the marks of the fall: Kompany resumes his duties at Bayern

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The past few days have brought a series of developments in Vincent Kompany's condition, after the Bayern Munich coach was forced to step away from his work following a sudden health incident at the training ground, which led to him being taken to hospital and kept him away from the team for several weeks. Although the effects of the incident are still clearly visible, the Belgian coach has taken a fresh step towards resuming his duties.

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Kompany was back in charge of Bayern Munich training on Monday, 24 days after collapsing at the training ground. The 40-year-old walked back onto the club's pitch and oversaw a team session for the first time since the incident on 23 October.

The Belgian arrived on the pitch at 14:07 local time with physiotherapist Jerry Hoffmann, wrapped in a heavy jacket as temperatures dropped to 11 degrees Celsius. His left arm was still in a medical sling. He dislocated his shoulder in the heavy fall when he collapsed.

He's still recovering from that injury, but Kompany looked happy to be back among the players, making a point of shaking hands and exchanging greetings with them. He also traded jokes with his coaching staff, including assistant Aaron Danks, who took charge of the team in his absence, according to Bild.

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With the international break in full swing, only a handful of players in Munich took part in the session. Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz carried on working towards full fitness. Musiala is following a rehabilitation programme after suffering a muscle tear in his thigh, while Diaz is also recovering from a muscle tear.

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Sven Ulreich and Sacha Boey trained too, along with several young talents from the second team, including 19-year-old striker Noah Kodjo Evora. With the internationals away, that was the group Kompany had to work with.

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Getting back on the pitch marked another step in his recovery. Kompany had already returned to the club's headquarters at the start of last week, but only for some office work and visits to the players at the rehabilitation centre. Now he's taken back part of his coaching duties.

According to the German newspaper, doctors diagnosed Kompany with meningeal irritation. He spent six days in hospital before continuing his recovery at home, following medical instructions that included complete rest alongside medication. Staff and players were initially told not to talk to him about football, so he could rest and get away from the pressures of the job.

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Around a week and a half after the incident, Kompany made his first trip back to the club's headquarters. On Monday he moved on to the next stage, appearing on the pitch and leading training. He'll hold a press conference on Thursday ahead of Friday's match against Cologne in the 10th round of the Bundesliga, when he'll be back on the touchline.

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