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Germany v Greece - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD2Getty Images
Falko Blöding
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“A little lesson”: bold theory about Jürgen Klopp’s decision not to select Karim Adeyemi

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Karim Adeyemi is out of the 24-man DFB squad for the upcoming international break. Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp's decision has sparked intense debate.

In Klopp's first two matches, Adeyemi played 80 minutes against the Netherlands and 15 minutes against the Netherlands. He has also made a strong start at Spanish champions FC Barcelona.

Former Germany international Roman Weidenfeller said on the Sky programme 'Triple - Der Hagedorn-Fußballtalk': "He started very well against the Netherlands. But unfortunately he blasted a great chance over the bar. That would have been the winning goal for Germany in Holland." The 2014 world champion believes Adeyemi's (inadequate) defensive work was the main reason Klopp left him out: "Karim was too slow to react and track back, time and again. And Jürgen Klopp does not like that at all. Of course, Jürgen gives you every freedom going forward, but you always have to track back."

Having worked with Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, Weidenfeller knows what the coach expects: "I think those are the little things that end up bothering Jürgen, and perhaps that could be why he wasn't called up. Maybe as a little warning."

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Since his debut in autumn 2021, Adeyemi has made 13 international appearances but has yet to establish himself as a regular in the senior national team. His inconsistent performances at his former club Borussia Dortmund also played a part. He left them in the summer for FC Barcelona in a €22 million move and now trains under Hansi Flick, the coach who once gave him his Germany debut.

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UEFA Nations League A

13 Nov 2026

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"There were critical voices. Some questioned Hansi Flick and asked why he was putting himself through bringing Adeyemi to Barcelona," said Dietmar Hamann, another former Germany international. "They paid a lot of money for him, but so far he has done superbly. He has scored important and fine goals and has also put the team first to some extent. You have to do that when you join a world-class club like FC Barcelona. He has repeatedly had high points, but he also disappeared for long spells at Dortmund. Recently, he has been relatively consistent."

Jürgen Klopp leaves out Karim Adeyemi: Dietmar Hamann is "surprised"

This season, Adeyemi has seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) in 14 competitive appearances for Barça. Hamann expected the 24-year-old to make the DFB squad for the matches against Serbia (13 November) and the Netherlands (16 November): "I was surprised that Jürgen Klopp didn't take him. We know that pace is an incredible weapon in modern football. When you look at the squad, there aren't many players in it who have that pace."

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Klopp instead selected Said El Mala (1. FC Köln), Derry Scherhandt (SC Freiburg), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig) and debutant Wael Mohya (Borussia Mönchengladbach) for the attacking midfield positions.

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

After four Nations League matches, Germany sit third with five points, three behind the top two, the Netherlands and Greece. Only the top two qualify for the next round.

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The DFB squad for the matches against Serbia and the Netherlands

Position

Player

Goalkeeper

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Ajax Amsterdam)

Goalkeeper

Alexander Nübel (Besiktas Istanbul)

Goalkeeper

Jonas Urbig (Bayern Munich)

Defence

Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund)

Defence

Finn Jeltsch (VfB Stuttgart)

Defence

Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

Defence

Maximilian Mittelstädt (VfB Stuttgart)

Defence

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Defence

Philipp Treu (SC Freiburg)

Defence

Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich)

Defence

Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United)

Midfield

Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig)

Midfield

Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich)

Midfield

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfield

Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfield

Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich)

Midfield

Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich)

Midfield

Said El Mala (1. FC Köln)

Midfield

Derry Scherhant (SC Freiburg)

Midfield

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Midfield

Wael Mohya (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Attack

Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Attack

Younes Ebnoutalib (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Attack

Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen)