"In 2015, United bid around €100 million," Müller confirmed on the GOAL podcast The Late Run, confirming the transfer fee several media outlets had reported at the time, which the English giants wanted to pay the German record champions for him. "But I was under contract and Bayern said no."

Across several interviews in recent years, Müller has also discussed Manchester's interest from that period. The fact that he seriously considered leaving Bayern for United at 25 is nothing new. One reason was Louis van Gaal, the coaching icon under whom Müller made his breakthrough at Bayern Munich, who was in the dugout at Old Trafford at the time.

"I had the thought that maybe I really should go," Müller now explained. "The offer was very good and it gave me the chance to work with my mentor again. I was also in my mid-20s and felt that I would be ready for the Premier League," the attacking player, who now plays for the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS, said.

Why was Thomas Müller able to live well with Bayern Munich's veto?

Despite considering a move and being blocked by Bayern, he was not disappointed. "I was also happy that Bayern said no. Because it was a big compliment that they turned down €100 million and signalled to me: 'You are our man,'" Müller said.

Getty Images

At Säbener Straße, he had "felt very comfortable" in any case, the 2014 World Cup winner stressed. "At Bayern, you have everything you want: you compete for the Champions League every year, have a great city, are number one in Germany and, as a Germany international, are always in the spotlight. I always enjoyed that, feeling that pressure." As a home-grown player from the region, he had also "always felt a little more responsibility towards the fans than other players", Müller continued.

When did Thomas Müller think again about leaving Bayern Munich?

A few years later, a move crossed his mind again when he was only second choice at times under then Bayern coach Niko Kovac in the 2018/19 season, as Müller revealed in 2024 in kicker and in 2025 in SPIEGEL. "I spoke to the club's management and was too ambitious to feel comfortable with the role of a reserve player," said the former international. But the coaching change from Kovac to Hansi Flick came in the middle of those thoughts, so the issue "never became concrete".

That meant Müller stayed at Bayern until 2025, making 756 competitive appearances in total (250 goals) and, among other honours, winning the Champions League twice (2013 and 2020) as well as 13 German league titles. Last year, he moved to Vancouver, where the 37-year-old has played a major role in making the Whitecaps one of the top teams in MLS. At the end of September, Müller extended his contract by a further six months, which means he will now play for Vancouver at least until summer 2027. To date, the Bayern legend has 19 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances for the Canadians.