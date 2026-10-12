Manuel Neuer has always parried questions about his performances with much the same passion as shots on goal. Few professionals resist criticism quite like Bayern Munich's 40-year-old goalkeeping icon, and few are as reluctant to admit mistakes. Take his error in Germany's 2-1 World Cup group-stage defeat by Ecuador. In Neuer's eyes, it was no error at all.

This time, Neuer had no choice. In the 2-2 draw against FC Augsburg, he lost possession badly after just eight seconds, putting Bayern Munich behind and handing Augsburg the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. "That was a stupid mistake by me," Neuer said. He did, however, deny blame for the second goal, when he parried a difficult shot from Calvin Brackelmann straight to scorer Rodrigo Ribeiro. Neuer looked unfortunate, to say the least. In his own word, he was "Powerless."

Those one and a half mistakes against Augsburg could hardly have come at a worse time for Neuer. They have given the debate over a possible change of guard in Bayern Munich's goal a whole new dimension.

Jonas Urbig impressed in his two international appearances

Jonas Urbig's strong performances for Germany had sparked that debate. Although the 23-year-old is only the reserve goalkeeper in Munich, national team coach Jürgen Klopp fielded him in two of the four internationals. Urbig made no mistakes, conceded no goals and produced an outstanding save in the 0-0 draw in Greece. Overall, he made a better impression than provisional first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Urbig emerged as one of the big winners of the international period, underlining his status as the future number one and putting himself in contention for the job now, too.

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Before the Augsburg match, coach Vincent Kompany was asked whether that changed Bayern Munich's pecking order. "I'm pleased that he's coming back with positive stories," Kompany replied. "But we've decided on a very clear path, with Manu as number one and Jonas as the youngster who is on his way to hopefully becoming number one for Bayern, but also for Germany, one day."

Neuer's good start to the season backed up Kompany's stance. He made no costly mistakes in his first five appearances of the campaign and even shone in the 7-0 win over Union Berlin immediately before the international period. Now the picture looks different. Urbig's top form is no longer the only argument for a change of guard. Neuer's mistake is one too.

Despite that decent start, memories of Neuer's uncertain moments in recent months have resurfaced. He lost possession badly against Arda Güler in the Champions League meeting with Real Madrid in April, also after just a few seconds. In the subsequent 5-4 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain, he conceded five goals from six shots. And then there was the incident in the World Cup match against Ecuador.

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Max Eberl: "So far, the plan we have in mind is working"

Bayern Munich's officials moved quickly in Augsburg to shut down the renewed debate. Kompany was not worried about Neuer: "If that happens to a 20-year-old goalkeeper, then you have a bit of work to do as a coach. But Manu is the same age as me. He knows how to deal with it."

Club patron Uli Hoeneß and president Herbert Hainer also backed the goalkeeper. Sporting director Max Eberl said there was "absolutely no question" of changing the pecking order. He also stressed: "The way Jonas Urbig has developed, even though we have a world-class goalkeeper like Manuel Neuer here, and the standing, experience and games he has already gained, is extraordinary. So far, the plan we have in mind is working."

When Bayern signed Urbig in early 2025, the plan was for Neuer to remain first choice while Urbig got regular appearances. So far, Urbig has made 34, including two this season. Last summer, Neuer extended his contract by another year. It is likely to be his last before Urbig succeeds him. Public debate about reversing their roles early, let alone actually doing so, was not part of Eberl's plan.

Manuel Neuer ruled out against Stavanger

After Neuer's mistake, though, many fans and observers believe the time has come for exactly that. kicker launched a poll immediately after the final whistle asking who should start in Bayern Munich's goal for Tuesday's Champions League match against Viking Stavanger. Thousands of fans took part, with 86 per cent choosing Urbig as of Monday morning. Many of them would likely favour a change of first-choice goalkeeper beyond Tuesday, too.

Judging by the way the two goalkeepers have rotated so far, the Stavanger match looked like a typical game for Urbig. "I have a hunch," Neuer said cryptically in Augsburg when asked about Tuesday's starting line-up. Kompany initially sidestepped a question on the subject.

Ultimately, Neuer's fitness took the decision out of the Belgian's hands, if he had not already made it. At the press conference in Stavanger, Kompany explained that Neuer had "felt something in his foot" and could not take part in the final training session or play on Tuesday. Urbig will be in goal.

According to kicker, that had been the original plan. But Neuer's mistake reportedly prompted consideration of playing him after all, giving him an immediate chance to redeem himself. It would have echoed January 2026, when Urbig also made a mistake against Augsburg. Kompany fielded him again in the following match against PSV Eindhoven, and this time he shone.

As long as Neuer is playing, Urbig will never publicly lay claim to a regular starting place. Instead, he will keep praising their day-to-day work together. Defiant declarations and polarising statements are as alien to Urbig as admissions of blame are to Neuer.