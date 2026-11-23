Share Follow GOAL on Google

Milan have put a formal offer on the table to sign Real Madrid's Brazilian striker Endrick in the upcoming winter transfer window, worth around €70 million.

Advertisement

According to Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", the Rossoneri have already told the player they want him in January. If a winter move proves impossible, the Italian club will look at negotiating with him during next summer's transfer window.

That approach has reopened the debate over the young striker's future at Real Madrid, which had been unclear in recent weeks.

Alberto Sirotti of La Gazzetta dello Sport flagged Milan's serious interest in the Brazilian on SER Deportivos last week. This was no mere press speculation, he insisted, but a genuine desire from the Italian club's hierarchy.

Fellow journalist Anton Miana has confirmed the latest developments. Milan's offer, he said, is formal and on the table now, and they want to sign him in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Miana admitted he first assumed it was the usual ploy from the Italian transfer press, which constantly promotes players and always links them with Serie A. Frankly, he said, he hadn't expected this offer from Milan. As Sirotti had told listeners, the interest is very serious, and if they can, they want Endrick in the current winter transfer window.

Related Topics

José Mourinho is the problem. The coach has made clear he's counting on the player and doesn't want Real Madrid to let him go.

He likes having Endrick in his squad. In Mourinho's view, the Brazilian is a good player, a good alternative to Kylian Mbappé and someone who trains hard before every game.

Advertisement

The Portuguese would rather keep him, knowing no other player could match or surpass the Brazilian in his role within the team.

Endrick's agents, however, are pushing the other way. They want him starting more games and getting more minutes, something the fierce competition in Real Madrid's attack currently denies him.

Advertisement

Those agents, who are close to the player, are expected in Madrid this week or early next week for talks with the club's hierarchy about the young striker's future.

Miana said: "I want to see how things go over the next few weeks. I think Endrick won't leave, but his agents will be in Madrid to hold talks and discuss his future."

Advertisement

Ultimately, the call is Endrick's. The interest is there, his agents are pulling one way and Mourinho the other. He must choose between staying at Real Madrid to fight for his place under Mourinho, or accepting Milan's huge offer and chasing a leading role in Serie A.

The coming days will decide where the Brazilian goes next. He's now at the centre of a fresh tug-of-war between his current club's ambitions and the lure of an offer worth up to €70 million.