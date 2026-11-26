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Pierre-Emile Højbjerg will be available for just €1 million next summer, according to journalist Farzam Abolhosseini of Denmark's Tipsbladet.

The 31-year-old is a key player for Olympique Marseille and under contract until the summer of 2028. Yet interested clubs could move for Højbjerg in six months' time.

"Earlier on Thursday, major French outlet L'Équipe reported that the player's release clause is €2 million," writes Abolhosseini. "That is not quite right, however, because according to Tipsbladet he can be bought out for half that amount."

Transfermarkt values the defensive midfielder from Copenhagen at €15 million. He has been a regular for Marseille and the Denmark national team this season, and the right-footer scored against both Norway and Portugal during the most recent international break.

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Marseille signed Højbjerg on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2024. After a season, the French club exercised their option to buy for around €13.5 million.

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He remained a key player at the Stade Vélodrome in his second season, attracting concrete interest from the Premier League last summer.

Nottingham Forest pushed to bring the Dane to England and reached an agreement with Marseille. But Højbjerg chose to stay in France, scuppering the €15 million deal.

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Bayern Munich signed Højbjerg from the youth academy of Danish top club Brøndby FF in the summer of 2012. After 25 first-team appearances for the record champions and loan spells at FC Augsburg and Schalke 04, he left permanently for Southampton in 2016.

He spent four years at Southampton, then another four at Tottenham Hotspur. Ajax also showed concrete interest in the summer he moved to Spurs, but the Amsterdam club missed out. Højbjerg has become a regular for the national team over the years and now has 103 caps.