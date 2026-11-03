Manchester United player ratings vs Roma: Matheus Cunha the hero as Red Devils roar back from two down

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Manchester United staged a remarkable second-half turnaround at Old Trafford to defeat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League. Trailing 0-2 at the interval, Michael Carrick's side relied on a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a late Matheus Cunha brace to secure all three points.

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Manchester United produced a clinical second-half display to overturn a two-goal deficit and defeat Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford. The first half was a dismal affair for the hosts, who fell behind early to a Matias Soule strike in the 11th minute before Donyell Malen doubled the visitors' advantage from the penalty spot. At the interval, United faced an uphill battle with a statistically low probability of victory after failing to contain Roma’s early efficiency.

The momentum shifted dramatically in the 58th minute when Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty to halve the deficit. United dominated the closing stages, recording 15 total shots and an expected goals (xG) value of 2.72. The pressure eventually told as Matheus Cunha struck twice in three minutes late in the game to secure a vital win that lifts Carrick’s side to 17th in the Champions League table.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Senne Lammens - 5/10

A difficult evening for the goalkeeper who conceded twice from just four shots on target faced. While he made two saves, he was unable to prevent Malen’s penalty and was beaten early by Soule. His distribution contributed to a 52% possession share, but he lacked the commanding presence needed during Roma’s dominant first-half spells.

Leny Yoro - 6/10

Yoro showed glimpses of his technical quality, contributing to United's 415 Accurate passes, but struggled initially with the movement of Malen and Soule. He recovered well in the second half as United pushed higher up the pitch, helping to limit Roma to zero shots after the break.

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Diogo Dalot - 6/10

The full-back was active on the flank, contributing to United's 11 crosses. He was caught out of position during the buildup to the first goal but improved defensively, finishing the game with a respectable number of interceptions as United stifled Roma’s counter-attacks.

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Harry Maguire - 5/10

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A mixed performance from the veteran centre-back. He was booked in the 78th minute and struggled with the pace of Roma's transitions in the first half. He was substituted in the 88th minute for De Ligt after United had already secured the lead, finishing with a 40% success rate in his primary defensive duels.

Ayden Heaven - 5/10

The youngster endured a baptism of fire, looking nervous during the period where Roma established a 2-0 lead. He was booked in the 70th minute before being replaced by Lisandro Martinez five minutes later. He will learn from the experience but lacked the authority required in a high-stakes European tie.

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Midfield

Carlos Baleba - 4/10

Baleba struggled to anchor the midfield in the first half, frequently losing track of runners. His booking in the 51st minute capped a frustrated performance, and he was hooked shortly after for Tielemans as Carrick sought more control in the engine room.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

The most consistent of United's starting midfielders. Mainoo played a key role in the transition from defence to attack, helping United maintain pressure in the second half. He was vital in the phase of play leading up to the penalty and showed composure under pressure.

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Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

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The captain led by example during the comeback. After a difficult first half where he was booked, he stepped up to score the 58th-minute penalty. He also provided the assist for Cunha’s equaliser in the 83rd minute, finishing the match with significant involvement in United's 2.72 xG.

Attack

Amad Diallo - 6/10

Diallo was a constant threat on the wing but often lacked the final ball, as evidenced by United's high volume of blocked shots (6). He was replaced in the 75th minute as part of a triple substitution that ultimately changed the game's trajectory.

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Matheus Cunha - 9/10

The undisputed player of the match. Cunha was quiet for long periods but came alive when it mattered most, scoring in the 83rd and 86th minutes to turn the game on its head. He also received a late yellow card in stoppage time, but his clinical finishing was the difference between the two sides.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6/10

Mbeumo worked hard off the ball and contributed to the high press that eventually broke Roma down. While he didn't get on the scoresheet or provide an assist, his movement created space for Cunha to exploit in the final ten minutes.

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Substitutes & Manager

Youri Tielemans - 7/10

Came on in the 51st minute for Baleba and provided the passing range United had been missing. His introduction allowed United to dominate the central areas and sustain attacks.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Replaced Heaven in the 75th minute. His aggression and forward passing helped keep Roma pinned in their own half during the final fifteen minutes.

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Shea Lacey - 7/10

A highly effective cameo. Replaced Diallo in the 75th minute and provided the assist for Cunha’s winning goal in the 86th minute. His directness troubled a tiring Roma defence.

Matthijs de Ligt - N/A

Came on in the 88th minute to see out the game. Too little time to impact the rating.

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Mason Mount - N/A

Introduced in the 88th minute to provide fresh legs in the final moments.

Michael Carrick - 8/10

Carrick gets immense credit for his second-half adjustments. His decision to bring on Tielemans and Lacey proved inspired, as both players were pivotal in the three-goal surge. Overturning a 0-2 half-time deficit shows strong tactical flexibility and dressing room influence.