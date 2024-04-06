Premier Soccer League
team-logo
7 - 1
FT
team-logo
Tshegofatso John Mabasa 11', 51', 78'Relebohile Mofokeng 14'Kabelo Dlamini 32'Sandile Mthethwa 75'Karim Kimvuidi 90' + 2'
Lungelo Nguse 77'
(HT 3-0) (FT 7-1)

Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsResults & stats,