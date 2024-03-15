Cup
team-logo
1 - 6
FT
team-logo
Menzi Chili 45'
Devin Titus 20'Anicet Oura 34', 45' + 1'Andre De Jong 46', 48'Mervin Boji 88'
(HT 1-3) (FT 1-6)

Milford FC vs Stellenbosch FCResults & stats,