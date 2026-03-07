Zitha Kwinika goes philosophical about Kaizer Chiefs' worsening situation, 'our greatest weakness lies in...'

With the current situation giving Chiefs little hope of ending the season as a respected outfit, there is still a chance to silence their critics.

Currently sixth on the PSL standings, Amakhosi still have a chance to finish the season in the top two and earn the right to play CAF Champions League football next season.

It is, however, a difficult task given that Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns both have 14 points more than Chiefs.

That makes the next 12 games crucial for the Soweto giants to qualify to play in Africa next season.

“We know we want to be in the CAF Champions League next year," said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr as per iDiksi Times.

"We have certain targets we set for ourselves, evaluating where we are now, what needs to be done to get there, and trust me, there’s a lot of work being done right now as we speak.

“I understand the frustrations, and people want answers, and it’s about results, we need results, and they must come quickly – that’s a fact.”