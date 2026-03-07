Zitha Kwinika goes philosophical about Kaizer Chiefs' worsening situation, 'our greatest weakness lies in...'
Frustrating season for Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs missing out on the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup and Nedbank Cup, as well as their current run of form of four straight defeats, has rendered their season a frustrating one.
Pressure continues to mount on co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, plus senior players expected to inspire the team in difficult games.
Vice-captain Zitha Kwinika has opted for a philosophical message as he seeks to provide hope to his teammates.
Kwinika's message to Chiefs players
Kwinika has sent a message rallying Amakhosi players to adopt a never-surrender attitude in a period when their problems can weigh the team down mentally.
"Our greatest weakness lies in giving up," said Kwinika as per KickOff.
"The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time."
What's left to play for Chiefs?
With the current situation giving Chiefs little hope of ending the season as a respected outfit, there is still a chance to silence their critics.
Currently sixth on the PSL standings, Amakhosi still have a chance to finish the season in the top two and earn the right to play CAF Champions League football next season.
It is, however, a difficult task given that Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns both have 14 points more than Chiefs.
That makes the next 12 games crucial for the Soweto giants to qualify to play in Africa next season.
“We know we want to be in the CAF Champions League next year," said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr as per iDiksi Times.
"We have certain targets we set for ourselves, evaluating where we are now, what needs to be done to get there, and trust me, there’s a lot of work being done right now as we speak.
“I understand the frustrations, and people want answers, and it’s about results, we need results, and they must come quickly – that’s a fact.”
'Results must come quickly!'
“The stance is that the coaches understand the responsibility that faces them, they understand the results must come, and they must come quickly,” Motaung Jnr said
“As a club, we’re constantly evaluating ourselves, our processes, and there’s a ton of work that has been done behind the scenes, which is one thing people must know.
“It’s not just about coaches, it’s not just about players, it’s about our whole footballing structure – you can’t look at certain things in isolation, the club is making sure we put ourselves in the best position to finish as strong as we can this year," he added.