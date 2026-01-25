|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
ZESCO United vs Kaizer Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Zesco vs Chiefs Date: 25 January 2026 Kick-off: 15h00 SA Time Venue: Levy Mwanawasa Stadium
How to watch Zesco vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport 205/SABC 2
ZESCO team news & squads
The home side has endured a difficult start to their Group D campaign, coming away empty-handed from their opening two fixtures. On the domestic front, Team Ya Ziko currently sit mid-table in the Zambian Premier League, and they arrive with renewed confidence after securing a home victory in their latest league outing.
Coach Mathews Ndhlovu told the club’s media team that the fixture carries significant weight, emphasising the importance of collecting points to keep their campaign and 'history' record on track.
"We have gone two games without winning, so it's high time we collect three points," said Ndhlovu, according to the team's official Facebook page.
"We respect Kaizer Chiefs, but we also have our history to build on."
"We need to give ourselves confidence and come up with a positive result," he added.
ZESCO's possible XI: Sakauta, Chepeshi, Mayembe, Mkhonta, Chabala, Gantar, Siankombo, Mulenga, Hiver, Musukuma & Kampamba
Kaizer Chiefs team news & squads
The Naturena-based outfit, who returned to Premier Soccer League action on a positive note, have since unveiled their travelling squad, which features a few fresh faces—among them goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba and midfielder Thulani Mabaso.
Looking ahead to the assignment, midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu stressed that the challenge will demand 'stronger minds'.
“The Confed Cup is a very difficult competition that needs a fighting spirit in the team, and we are going to need that in Zambia. We need to go there and fight...we are not going there to make it easy for them,” said Ndlovu as per Sowetan.
“We know that we must encounter off-field difficulties, but we need to have stronger minds.”
Kaizer Chiefs' possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, McCarthy, Kwinika, Miguel, Ndlovu, Maboe, Shabalala, Lilepo, Mmodi, & Silva
Head-to-head and recent form
The two sides have crossed paths before, most notably in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round, where Zesco stamped their authority and emerged dominant across both legs, progressing at the expense of their opponents.
Head-to-head record
Date Match Competition 13-01-19 Zesco 2-1 Chiefs CAF Confederation 19-01-19 Chiefs 1-3 Zesco CAF Confederation
