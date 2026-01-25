+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sinolwetu Tompela

ZESCO United vs Kaizer Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Amakhosi make the trip to Zambia knowing there is no room for error as they look to revive their continental campaign and keep their hopes alive. The Soweto giants are staring at a must-win scenario, but the task ahead is far from straightforward. They will need to produce a disciplined, all-round performance to outmuscle a home side that is equally desperate for points and strengthened by a dominant record in previous meetings.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between ZESCO United vs Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
  • Kick-off time

    Game:Zesco vs Chiefs
    Date:25 January 2026
    Kick-off:15h00 SA Time
    Venue:Levy Mwanawasa Stadium 
  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    How to watch Zesco vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport 205/SABC 2

    Or follow GOAL for live updates

  • ZESCO United, January 2026ZESCO United

    ZESCO team news & squads

    The home side has endured a difficult start to their Group D campaign, coming away empty-handed from their opening two fixtures. On the domestic front, Team Ya Ziko currently sit mid-table in the Zambian Premier League, and they arrive with renewed confidence after securing a home victory in their latest league outing.

    Coach Mathews Ndhlovu told the club’s media team that the fixture carries significant weight, emphasising the importance of collecting points to keep their campaign and 'history' record on track.

    "We have gone two games without winning, so it's high time we collect three points," said Ndhlovu, according to the team's official Facebook page.

    "We respect Kaizer Chiefs, but we also have our history to build on."

    "We need to give ourselves confidence and come up with a positive result," he added.

    ZESCO's possible XI:  Sakauta, Chepeshi, Mayembe, Mkhonta, Chabala, Gantar, Siankombo, Mulenga, Hiver, Musukuma & Kampamba

  • Kaizer Chiefs team news & squads

    The Naturena-based outfit, who returned to Premier Soccer League action on a positive note, have since unveiled their travelling squad, which features a few fresh faces—among them goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba and midfielder Thulani Mabaso.

    Looking ahead to the assignment, midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu stressed that the challenge will demand 'stronger minds'.

    “The Confed Cup is a very difficult competition that needs a fighting spirit in the team, and we are going to need that in Zambia. We need to go there and fight...we are not going there to make it easy for them,”  said Ndlovu as per Sowetan.

    “We know that we must encounter off-field difficulties, but we need to have stronger minds.”

    Kaizer Chiefs' possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, McCarthy, Kwinika, Miguel, Ndlovu, Maboe, Shabalala, Lilepo, Mmodi, & Silva

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The two sides have crossed paths before, most notably in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round, where Zesco stamped their authority and emerged dominant across both legs, progressing at the expense of their opponents.

    Head-to-head record 

    DateMatch Competition 
    13-01-19Zesco 2-1 ChiefsCAF Confederation
    19-01-19Chiefs 1-3 Zesco CAF Confederation

  • Useful links

