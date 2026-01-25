ZESCO United vs Kaizer Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The home side has endured a difficult start to their Group D campaign, coming away empty-handed from their opening two fixtures. On the domestic front, Team Ya Ziko currently sit mid-table in the Zambian Premier League, and they arrive with renewed confidence after securing a home victory in their latest league outing.

Coach Mathews Ndhlovu told the club’s media team that the fixture carries significant weight, emphasising the importance of collecting points to keep their campaign and 'history' record on track.

"We have gone two games without winning, so it's high time we collect three points," said Ndhlovu, according to the team's official Facebook page.

"We respect Kaizer Chiefs, but we also have our history to build on."

"We need to give ourselves confidence and come up with a positive result," he added.

ZESCO's possible XI: Sakauta, Chepeshi, Mayembe, Mkhonta, Chabala, Gantar, Siankombo, Mulenga, Hiver, Musukuma & Kampamba